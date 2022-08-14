3,500 seeds, saplings planted in Ctg to reduce carbon emission

Climate Change

TBS Report
14 August, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2022, 09:13 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A group of young emerging social organisations named "One Man Army" has taken the initiative to positively contribute to climate change by planting 3,500 seeds, saplings in Chattogram.

The objective of the project titled "Road to Green Earth", implemented for about two months by the group, was to reduce carbon emissions, create awareness and encourage tree planting. 

The event took place at Sheikh Russell Shishu Park in Chattogram metropolitan, Hathazari, Boalkhali, and the coastal areas of Pekua.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Some 1,700 fruit and forest trees, and medicinal saplings were planted and distributed, while about 2,000 fruit seeds were planted.

Also, about 700 saplings were distributed in three educational institutions. 

The project was completed with the participation of the members of One Man Army, and the guidance of the Founder and Chief Director Mohammad Tayub and the management of President Sayed MD Osman Goni Tuhin and General Secretary Proja Barua.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

They expressed hope that the 'Road to Green Earth' project will contribute positively to climate change by conducting it on a larger scale in the future.

Bangladesh is in the most vulnerable position among Asian countries as the country is incessantly facing massive losses due to climate change.

