Talks underway for importing gas: Nasrul

Energy

BSS
26 September, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 07:06 pm

Related News

Talks underway for importing gas: Nasrul

BSS
26 September, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 07:06 pm
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Collected
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Collected

The government has been working relentlessly to import natural gas from different sources, saying State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid that talks are going on with different countries for ensuring energy security in the country.

"We are holding bilateral and trilateral meetings to bring natural gas within this year and the next year under short term agreement," he told BSS today.

At present, Nasrul said Bangladesh is getting LNG from Qatar and Oman under long term agreement, which will be valid till 2025.

He said that the government will import gas or fuel from different sources, which depends on price negotiation, adding, "If we get specific offer with lower price then we will import gas or fuel."

Talking about offshore gas exploration, the state minister said the government is trying to review the PSC (Production Share Contract) agreement and go for biding by December this year.

"We gave contracts to two International Oil Companies (IOCs) for twice, but they have backed out due to lack of feasibility," he said.

Nasrul, however, said that deep sea exploration works need around 10 years. "But we will go for exploration work through biding," he said.

"Price of natural gas has been increased recent years so we need to explore in the deep sea side by side onshore exploration activities will also be strengthened," the state minister said.

Top News

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid / gas import

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Millennials of Bangladesh: The generation that grew in democracy, neoliberalism and disparity 

6h | Panorama
Samsung B Series TVs: The newest dimension to entertainment

Samsung B Series TVs: The newest dimension to entertainment

8h | Brands
Quartz Watches: The best of timeless pieces

Quartz Watches: The best of timeless pieces

8h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Visual representation is important to control our own narrative: Bangladeshi-born Pulitzer winner Fahmida Azim 

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Federer-Nadal: An example of arch-rivals

Federer-Nadal: An example of arch-rivals

24m | Videos
What will be the consequences of nuclear bombing in Ukraine?

What will be the consequences of nuclear bombing in Ukraine?

24m | Videos
Freshwater mangrove from Ratargul swamp

Freshwater mangrove from Ratargul swamp

3h | Videos
Work opportunity in Malaysia for Tk42,000!

Work opportunity in Malaysia for Tk42,000!

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

2
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

6
FILE PHOTO: A customer pushes his shopping trolley in front of a Carrefour Hypermarket store in Saint-Herblain near Nantes, France January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD/File Photo
Bangladesh

French retailer Carrefour looks to expand business in Bangladesh