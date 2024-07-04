Nasrul seeks increased JICA support for human resource development

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has called for greater contributions from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) towards human resource development in Bangladesh.

"Japan and JICA are our friends . . . We expect more contributions of JICA to human resource development," he said when JICA's Senior Vice President Hara Shohei paid a courtesy call on him at his ministry office in the Bangladesh Secretariat today (4 July).

They discussed different issues of mutual interests, including the construction of a land-based LNG terminal at the ash pond of Matarbari Power Plant and the setting up of solar power plants.

Noting that a pipeline is required to transport gas from Maheshkhali, Nasrul said JICA can invest in installing the pipeline.

"We do not reap the benefits of the vast blue economy. JICA can work jointly with Bangladesh (us) to this end," he added.

Highlighting JICA's long-standing relations with Bangladesh, its senior vice president said JICA invests in different areas, including infrastructural development, capacity building and environment protection, in Bangladesh every year.

Expressing willingness to work on capacity building of Bangladesh Power Management Institute (BPMI), Hara discussed the utilization of unused land in Matarbari.

Chief Representative of JICA Bangladesh Office Ichiguchi Tomohide was present at the meeting, among others.