Collective efforts must to achieve target of Vision 2041: Nasrul

Collective efforts are a must to achieve the target of 2041, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said today (15 July).

"The government is giving priority to power generation from clean and green energy," he was witnessing an agreement signing ceremony at a city hotel as the chief guest.

Nasrul Hamid said generation of 3,749.07 megawatts power from 47 ongoing projects and 9,318.15 MW from 79 under process projects are under pipeline.

The signing ceremony for development of a 500 MW solar project between Bangladesh Coal Power Generation Company Limited and Indonesia's PT Pertamina Power was held.

Managing Director Abul Kalam Azad signed the agreement on behalf of Coal Power Generation Company Bangladesh Limited and Fadli Rahman, Strategic Director on behalf of Pertamina Power Indonesia.

The state minister said currently 521 MW of electricity is being generated from 11 solar-based power plants.

Among the ongoing projects in the private sector, nine signed PPA-IA projects with a total269.27 MW of power generation capacity.

Out of the ongoing projects in the private sector, 29 signed LOIs have a total power generation capacity of 2,608 MW.

"The government is promoting renewable energy. Efforts are also underway to import electricity from renewable sources from neighbouring countries. At the same time, we are working to increase the use of new technology due to scarcity of land," he added.

Heru Hartanto Subolo, ambassador of Indonesia to Bangladesh, among others, spoke at the event with Senior Secretary of Power Division Md Habibur Rahman in the chair.