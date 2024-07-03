Integrated initiatives must to extract sea resources: Nasrul

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 July, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 09:59 pm

Related News

Integrated initiatives must to extract sea resources: Nasrul

The government formulated offshore model PSC-2023 in the country keeping the highest interest of Bangladesh considering the global context and the Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) of neighbouring countries, he said

TBS Report
03 July, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 09:59 pm
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid speaks at a Breakout Session titled with collaboration of Asian Development Bank on the occasion of World Ocean Day at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center on 3 July 2024. Photo: Courtesy
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid speaks at a Breakout Session titled with collaboration of Asian Development Bank on the occasion of World Ocean Day at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center on 3 July 2024. Photo: Courtesy

It is essential to take proper management and integrated initiatives to extract sea resources under the Blue Economy, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said today (3 July).

"All possibilities should be successfully completed by proper coordination between public and private organisations," he said while presiding over the Breakout Session titled on 'Blue Economy Infrastructure on the theme of the Ocean Prosperity: Catalyzing Blue Economy in Bangladesh' with collaboration of Asian Development Bank on the occasion of World Ocean Day at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center.

Nasrul Hamid said that the government formulated offshore model PSC-2023 in the country keeping the highest interest of Bangladesh considering the global context and the Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) of neighbouring countries.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Under the Offshore Model PSC, Bangladesh Offshore Bidding Round-2024 was announced on 10 March and the last date for submission of bids was fixed on 9th September, 2024, he added.

"The power division has taken up 15,000 MW power generation program by 2050 by harnessing solar power generation and sea power in coastal areas and islands. With cooperation of ADB, the feasibility study of generating electricity from offshore wind was verified at 22 potential locations," Nasrul Hamid said.

He said that preliminary approval was given for 500 MW power generation from offshore wind, adding, "The ministry is also working to encourage universities and research institutes to conduct research work for development of technology in the renewable energy sector."

Besides, the ministry has been thinking about setting up a tidal base power plant.

Former Vice Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University Real Admiral Md Khaled Iqbal (retd) moderated the programme, while Science and Technology Ministry Secretary Md Ali Hossain, Secretary of Maritime Affairs of Foreign Ministry Rear Admiral (retd) Mohammad Khorshed Alam, Director General of Coastal, River and Port Expert Unit of ADB Jane Henry, Dhaka University Professor Anwar Hossain and Dhaka University Energy Institute Director Dr SM Nafis Shams spoke on the occasion.

Top News

Blue Economy / State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Generally, in summer, we need 250-260 million litres of water per day. But this year, it is over 280 million litres. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The future of Dhaka's water

3h | Panorama
Miraz installed this 16-inch fan in the CNG for Tk500 so that his passengers get some air during hot days. Photo: Md Tajul Islam

This CNG driver bought a 16-inch fan for his passengers to beat Dhaka heat

8h | Features
Sketch: TBS

Sabbir wants to take you from doom-scrolling to informative health content

10h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

4 essential skills for engineers to understand AI and Machine Learning

10h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Russia Accused of Plotting to Overthrow Ukrainian Government

Russia Accused of Plotting to Overthrow Ukrainian Government

51m | Videos
Ukraine will not leave the territory, how will Trump resolve?

Ukraine will not leave the territory, how will Trump resolve?

1h | Videos
China's president Xi can stop Russia-Ukraine war if he wants: Finland's president

China's president Xi can stop Russia-Ukraine war if he wants: Finland's president

2h | Videos
Mbappe to face his childhood idol CR7 in Quarterfinal of Euro 2024

Mbappe to face his childhood idol CR7 in Quarterfinal of Euro 2024

21m | Videos