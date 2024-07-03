Integrated initiatives must to extract sea resources: Nasrul

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid speaks at a Breakout Session titled with collaboration of Asian Development Bank on the occasion of World Ocean Day at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center on 3 July 2024. Photo: Courtesy

It is essential to take proper management and integrated initiatives to extract sea resources under the Blue Economy, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said today (3 July).

"All possibilities should be successfully completed by proper coordination between public and private organisations," he said while presiding over the Breakout Session titled on 'Blue Economy Infrastructure on the theme of the Ocean Prosperity: Catalyzing Blue Economy in Bangladesh' with collaboration of Asian Development Bank on the occasion of World Ocean Day at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center.

Nasrul Hamid said that the government formulated offshore model PSC-2023 in the country keeping the highest interest of Bangladesh considering the global context and the Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) of neighbouring countries.

Under the Offshore Model PSC, Bangladesh Offshore Bidding Round-2024 was announced on 10 March and the last date for submission of bids was fixed on 9th September, 2024, he added.

"The power division has taken up 15,000 MW power generation program by 2050 by harnessing solar power generation and sea power in coastal areas and islands. With cooperation of ADB, the feasibility study of generating electricity from offshore wind was verified at 22 potential locations," Nasrul Hamid said.

He said that preliminary approval was given for 500 MW power generation from offshore wind, adding, "The ministry is also working to encourage universities and research institutes to conduct research work for development of technology in the renewable energy sector."

Besides, the ministry has been thinking about setting up a tidal base power plant.

Former Vice Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University Real Admiral Md Khaled Iqbal (retd) moderated the programme, while Science and Technology Ministry Secretary Md Ali Hossain, Secretary of Maritime Affairs of Foreign Ministry Rear Admiral (retd) Mohammad Khorshed Alam, Director General of Coastal, River and Port Expert Unit of ADB Jane Henry, Dhaka University Professor Anwar Hossain and Dhaka University Energy Institute Director Dr SM Nafis Shams spoke on the occasion.