Own communication infrastructure to be set up soon: Nasrul Hamid

BSS
29 July, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2024, 06:54 pm
A file photo of State Minister for Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Collected
A file photo of State Minister for Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Collected

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid today (29 July) said own communication infrastructure will be set up soon in the power sector.

"If there is an own communication system in the power sector then the bill payment system along with other necessary works will be done quickly," he said while addressing an implementation progress meeting of the Power Division Revised Annual Development Programmes (RADP) from July 2023 to June 2024.

Expressing satisfaction over 100% implementation of the RADP, Nasrul Hamid said it is necessary to implement programmes during the financial year 2024-25 through plan-wise monthly targets.

"Cyber security and physical security issues should be taken urgently. It is necessary to follow the decisions, taken in various meetings, to implement ... Completing the preparation of a roadmap for building a smart Bangladesh is imperative," he said.

According to the meeting, there was a total allocation of Tk30,063.66 crore for 64 projects of the power division, of which Tk30,609.89 crore was spent for implementation of those projects, which was 101.82% in the financial year 2023-24.

Power Division Senior Secretary Md Habibur Rahman chaired the meeting while Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (SREDA) Chairman Munira Sultana, Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) Chairman Md Mahbubur Rahman, Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) Chairman Ajay Kumar Chakraborty, Director General (DG) of Power Cell Mohammad Hossain and heads of different departments and organisations were present, among others.

