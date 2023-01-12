Power Division hikes retail electricity price by 5%

Energy

TBS Report
12 January, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2023, 10:31 pm

Related News

Power Division hikes retail electricity price by 5%

Fresh price will be effective from the first month of the year

TBS Report
12 January, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2023, 10:31 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Consumers, already embattled due to record commodity prices following a historic liquid fuel price hike, are now set for another battering as the government announced a 5% increase in electricity prices to Tk7.48 per kilowatt hour at the retail level.

This was the first time the government used its newly-granted authority to adjust the price of electricity without needing a public hearing by the BERC.

The new electricity price will be effective from January, meaning the consumers will have to pay the additional bill for the electricity used in the running month, reads a gazette issued on Thursday.

The previous price was Tk7.13kWh.

The 5% hike is expected to net an additional sum of around Tk3,000 crore annually.

The Power Division of the Ministry of Power Energy and Mineral Resources announced the new price using the recent ordinance that amended the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) Act, paving the way for the ministry to adjust the prices of gas and electricity without holding a public hearing.

The ordinance was issued by President Abdul Hamid on 1 December last year.

In a press release, Minister of State for Electricity, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said considering the global situation, the price of electricity was increased by 5% to adjust the subsidy.

He said due to the shortage of natural gas in the country, the widespread use of imported liquefied gas, the increase in the price of fuel oil in the international market, and the devaluation of taka, the BERC on 21 November 2022 increased the cost of electricity at the wholesale level by about 20%.

Distribution companies applied for at least a 15.43% increase in retail/consumer level electricity prices to cover their financial loss against the 20% price increase at the wholesale level.

Considering the overall financial condition of the country, electricity prices were revised at the request of distribution companies, he said.

Besides, the Power Division also increased the demand charge from Tk5 to Tk15 for different consumer classes.

The new price comes after a recommendation of the BERC's technical evaluation committee to increase the retail electricity price by 15.43%.

The recommendation is pending with the energy regulatory commission, which was supposed to issue an order to this end by the end of this month.

Previously, the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources adjusted fuel oil prices, including diesel, octane, kerosene and petrol, without any hearings. Still, the BERC changed gas and electricity prices through hearings.

With the amendment of the BERC Act, the power ministry will no longer be required to hold a hearing to decide new prices for gas and electricity.

Energy expert and a professor of the Department of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Engineering of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) Dr Mohammad Tamim said with this gazette; the government has taken away the role of BERC in energy price regulation.

"This administrative order will make the companies more inefficient and less accountable. Because, if this practice continues then consumers won't know anything about the process of how the government sets the price," he said.

"Now, price regulation power of the energy has gone to those who supply the energy," he added.

Dr Mohammad Tamim said the Power Division could implement its plan through BERC, leaving the pricing to the regulator.

"However, I think the latest hiked price won't have an impact on the price of the commodity and the government should ensure that," he said. 

Earlier on 8 January, the technical evaluation committee of BERC recommended around 15% retail electricity price hike at a public hearing against power distribution companies' proposal to increase the price on an average by 20%.

At the hearing, BERC Chairman Abdul Jalil said the current commission's term will expire on 30 January and a decision regarding the tariff hike must come by then.

The BERC announced the last electricity price hike at retail level in February 2020.

Bangladesh / Top News

electricity price / Power Tariff Hike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Selling pithas in winter is a convenient yet highly rewarding alternative income opportunity for many. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka's street pithawalas are loving this winter

1h | Panorama
Alexandra Pringle. Illustration: TBS

Sometimes fighting for a book is worth it: Alexandra Pringle

1d | Panorama
The ‘gut-brain axis’ is the primary area of operations of Genofax where, from the stool sample analysis, the more complex problems in the health of an individual are identified through the gut microbiome DNA. Photo: Science Photo Library

When the gut tells the story of the body

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why should I publish people who are already published?: A conversation with publisher and illustrator Annette Köhn

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Orion Pharma organized a quiz competition on World Cup football

Orion Pharma organized a quiz competition on World Cup football

15h | TBS Stories
After a decade India won The Golden Globe Awards for ‘naatu naatu’

After a decade India won The Golden Globe Awards for ‘naatu naatu’

14h | TBS Entertainment
Who's earning what in the BPL?

Who's earning what in the BPL?

14h | TBS SPORTS
Rubana: An Ideal building for residence

Rubana: An Ideal building for residence

16h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

3
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

4
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'