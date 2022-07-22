Power crisis will not last long: Nasrul Hamid

UNB
22 July, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 22 July, 2022, 09:14 pm

File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said the ongoing power cuts in the country will not last long.

"We're sorry to our consumers for the current crisis and seek their cooperation to overcome it," he wrote in his verified Facebook page on Friday.

Nasrul made similar statements while talking to reporters at his residence earlier in the day.

He said the government was forced to implement a schedule-based power cuts across the country to resolve the ongoing crisis. "However, a new plan for load shedding will be undertaken within a week after taking stock of the situation."

"Within the next few months, the second unit of Payra power plant and Rampal power plant will come into operation. Also, 1,600MW electricity will be imported from India's Adani power plant soon. All these will add more than 4,000MW electricity to the national grid," Nasrul added.

"So, we request you to be patient. We need your support at this difficult time."

