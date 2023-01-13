Hike in retail power tariff is less than in developed countries: Info minister

The electricity tariff in Bangladesh hiked by 5 percent at the retail level is still less than that of many developed countries, said Information Minister Hasan Mahmud on Friday.

A slight increase in electricity tariff is proposed to adjust the subsidy borne by the government, he told the reporters at Rajshahi Circuit House.

"Our government is counting thousands of crores in subsidies for the power sector so that the people do not suffer and can get electricity at a cheap price."

Rising fuel prices in Europe and the UK are driving electricity rationing, driving up prices. But in Bangladesh, the price has not been increased in that way as the power sector is still dependent on fossil fuels, he said.

The government has raised the electricity tariff by 5% at the retail level that will be effective from 1 January.

Now the average tariff for all consumers will go up by Tk0.36 to Tk7.49 from Tk7.13, the Power Division said in a media statement Thursday.

Regarding the prime minister's rally in Rajshahi on January 29, Hasan said the rally will be in a field, but the whole city will turn into a rally that day. There will be millions of people joining the rally.

"We believe in the power of the people. And they (BNP) believe in conspiracy and the power of arms. So, all evil forces should be eliminated by the power of the people and that should be shown in the rally of Rajshahi on 29 January."

Marking the PM's rally here, Hasan Mahmud arrived in Rajshahi this morning for an exchange of views with local leaders and a field visit.