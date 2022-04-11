Factories now face 15-day gas rationing from Tuesday

Energy

Eyamin Sajid & Reyad Hossain
11 April, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 10:19 pm

Related News

Factories now face 15-day gas rationing from Tuesday

Entrepreneurs fear severe production disruptions

Eyamin Sajid & Reyad Hossain
11 April, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 10:19 pm
Photo/Courtesy
Photo/Courtesy

After having ordered CNG filling stations to remain closed for six hours a day, the government has now decided to ration gas supply to all industries, including forex-earning textile and readymade garment industries from 5pm to 9pm daily for 15 days amid a crisis in Ramadan. 

In a circular issued on Monday, the Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla) asked factories to stop using gas for four hours every day till 26 April from Tuesday. 

But the gas supply cut-off order has raised concerns among factory owners. 

They fear that production of spinning, dyeing and washing factories will be severely affected owing to gas supply suspension, and exports of readymade garments will suffer a blow too.

The authorities took the decision amid a huge outcry of consumers over power outages, especially in rural areas under Palli Bidyut Samities under the Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board.

Industrial clients will have to switch off gas connections during the period and distributors will monitor whether they comply with the suspension order.

The government had earlier ordered the CNG stations to remain closed from 5pm to 11pm every day until Eid-ul-Fitr to ensure supply to the power plants during Ramadan.

Petrobangla Chairman Nazmul Ahsan told The Business Standard that the decision was taken to supply required gas to power plants in order to ensure uninterrupted electricity in Ramadan. 

The decision came a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asked officials of the power and energy sectors to discuss the current power supply situation.

In the meeting, she told the officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply on a priority basis during Ramadan, said a source who participated in the meeting.

She also directed electricity supply utilities to encourage lower consumption during peak hours by controlling the use of air conditioners at shopping malls and other facilities.

Source at the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) said the country now has a total need of 15,000 megawatts of electricity at peak hours – 5pm to 11pm – owing to temperature rise and high demand for pumping of groundwater for irrigation.

To generate the required electricity, the power sector needs around 1,400 million cubic feet (mmcf) of gas every day.

But the power sector receives only 950mmcf to 1,000mmcf gas a day. Therefore, the sector faces a shortfall of 500-700MW across the country, said sources at the BPDB.

Meanwhile, the gas rationing decision worries industry owners before Eid-ul-Fitr, the largest festival in the country.

Before taking the decision on Monday, the state minister for power, energy and mineral resources sat with the stakeholders and industry owners to discuss the current situation and find a way out.

The meeting was attended by Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) President Md Jashim Uddin, Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) Executive President Mohammad Hatem, and Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) President Mohammad Ali Khokon alongside BPDB and Petrobangla officials.

Apparel exports likely to take a hit

Entrepreneurs fear production of spinning, dyeing and washing factories will be severely affected because of the sudden decision to cut off gas supply to factories for four hours.

The country's industrial areas have been facing a gas crisis for the past few days. As a result of the gas supply suspension, gas-dependent industries, especially textiles, along with dyeing, washing units, ceramics, steel industries and others will suffer more.

A Matin Chowdhury, managing director of Malek Spinning Mills Ltd and also former president of BTMA, told TBS the sudden decision will hurt industries.

"If we had been told about it beforehand, we would have had the opportunity to prepare for it," he said. 

Production at spinning, washing and dyeing will be hampered, so will exports eventually, he added.

Explaining the impacts, he pointed out, "If our production faces disruptions because of the gas supply cut-off, we will not be able to ship goods to buyers on time. Then, we will have to resort to air freights at several-fold high fares to meet shipment deadlines; otherwise, orders will be cancelled and buyers' confidence in us will be shattered."

The production loss during the period will eat up profits earned throughout the year, he noted.

Fazlul Haque, managing director at Narayanganj-based Plummy Fashions Ltd, and former president of BKMEA, said "We cannot afford to stop using gas for four hours a day at my own dyeing unit. One batch of the three batches a day [one batch for eight hours] needs to be kept off, which will naturally reduce production by one-third."

Exports might come into a negative trajectory. But this month they have to pay salaries and bonuses, he also said.

"It is not a good sign," he said, noting that foreign buyers may be worried about timely deliveries of goods.

According to the BTMA, there are more than 1,500 textile mills, including spinning, weaving, dyeing and finishing. Investment in this sector amounts to more than $6 billion.

Over 86% of export earnings comes from textiles and related products, it adds.

BTMA President Mohammad Ali Khokon said another investment of $2.5 billion is coming in the textile sector as exports of readymade garments continue to grow.

However, he told TBS, the ongoing gas crisis and discussions on raising gas prices are discouraging new investments in the sector.

Those who are going to invest are also now worried about the growing gas crisis, the BTMA president added.

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News

Gas Crisis / Petrobangla / Nazmul Ahsan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why there aren’t enough female science professionals in Bangladesh

8h | Pursuit
American Economist Tyler Cowen. TBS Sketch.

Too much email? Let your bot answer it

11h | Panorama
Tidy up with these cleaning products

Tidy up with these cleaning products

10h | Brands
Team Jagadish, the winners of Seeds for the Future 2021 Bangladesh, are as pictured (from left to right) Syed Doha Uddin, Sadia Karishma Kabir, Kazi Arham Kabir, Ramisha Raida Karim and Mohtasim Tasnim Zaman. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The right time to plant ‘Seeds for the Future’ is now

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shop keepers anticipate massive profits as festivity returns to Eid shopping

Shop keepers anticipate massive profits as festivity returns to Eid shopping

1h | Videos
Why Sri Lankan doctors fearing more deaths than Covid

Why Sri Lankan doctors fearing more deaths than Covid

1h | Videos
Preparation on for Pohela Baishakh celebration

Preparation on for Pohela Baishakh celebration

2h | Videos
Bond market to improve after life insurance, pension funds

Bond market to improve after life insurance, pension funds

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

5
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

6
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds