BREB plans to install 5 lakh smart prepayment meters in pilot project

The Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) plans to install 500,000 smart prepayment meters by 2025 as part of a pilot project aimed at modernising the country's energy infrastructure.

The initiative is part of BREB's Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) solution, which will gradually connect the entire 3.5 crore consumer base to smart prepayment metres, according to BREB.

The electrification board has already signed a contract last year, on 1 June, with Oculin Tech BD and SQ Wires and Cables Co for the AMI system.

Talking to The Business Standard, Project Director Engineer Rafiqul Islam said, "We will first set up a Meter Information Centre (MIC) to monitor, store data, handle billing, and facilitate communication with consumers similar to online mobile banking."

"This initial phase will involve the procurement of 490,000 metres and implementation of a system that will support 50 lakh metres," he added.

Rafiqul emphasised that these technologies will play a crucial role in minimising billing and collection inefficiencies, reducing gross technical and commercial losses, and enhancing overall grid operations.

"Initially, we installed some smart metres with this technology in the Savar area, and the outcome is satisfactory,'' he said.

He added, "When we develop a MIC, consumers will find it as easy to use as mobile banking apps. At that point, AIM will be as popular as mobile phones."

The project will empower customers with greater visibility and control over their energy usage while reducing system losses through the installation of smart prepayment metres.

Additionally, customers will benefit from time-of-use tariffs and access to detailed energy usage information via a web portal.

Meanwhile, a report published on Smart Energy International, a news portal on the smart energy sector, states that advanced data analytics and distribution network visibility will empower BREB to optimise infrastructure investments, improve outage management, and seamlessly integrate renewable energy sources.

The report further said, in addition to laying the groundwork for a more robust and resilient grid, BREB should enable the connection of customers' smart home devices with Itron's AMI solution. Itron is an American technology company that offers products and services for energy and water resource management.

New capabilities enabled through the deployment of Itron's solutions should result in enhanced customer service through more timely issue resolution, improved communication, and greater transparency, the report added.

Nafiza Islam, deputy managing director at SQ Group, Itron's channel partner that will deliver the metres to the BREB, said, "The country is facing daily electricity shortages, driven by rapid economic growth, leading to load shedding several times a day.

"The implementation of AMI is a significant milestone for BREB as they are harnessing technology to transform and become a smart utility," the report read.

Tech Observer, a news outlet based in India, also reported that a study published in the International Journal for Legal Research and Analysis highlighted that gross technical and commercial losses in India currently stand at 15-16%, with an average annual loss of 34%.

These losses not only strain the financial viability of distribution companies but also contribute to inefficiencies in the energy distribution system.

Recognising the need for reform, the Indian government had introduced the Advanced Metering Infrastructure program in July 2021 with the aim to modernise the energy grid, introduce prepaid metering, and enhance the operational efficiency of energy companies.