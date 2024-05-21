BREB to procure 1.26 lakh SPC poles, 140 km underground cables for Dhaka-Mymensingh power distribution project

UNB
21 May, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 08:49 pm

File Photo: Collected
File Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) will procure 1.26 lakh Spun Pre-stressed Concrete (SPC) poles and 140 km high voltage underground cables for its "Modernisation and Capacity Extension (Dhaka-Mymensingh Division)" distribution project.

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) in a meeting on Tuesday (21 May), with Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali in the chair, approved four separate proposals in this regard.

The Power Division moved the proposals on behalf of its subordinate body.

As per the proposals, the BREB will procure 63, 178 SPC poles from Confidence Infrastructure Limited JV with Contech Construction Ltd, Dada Engineering Ltd, and Poles and Concrete Limited at a cost of Tk 213.10 crore under lot -1 of the tender for the project.

Under lot -2 of the tender, the same 63,178 SPC poles will be procured by the REB from Bangladesh Army-owned Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory Ltd, Gazipur, at Tk212.97 crore.

The BREB will procure 57 km 11 kV underground cables for the same project from Zhongtian Technology Submarine Cables Co. Ltd at a cost of Tk83.81 crore under the lot-1 while 83 km 33 kV underground cables will be purchased from BRB Cable Industries Ltd at a cost of Tk68.16 crore.

