'Under smart meter initiative, power company to play proactive role for enhanced customer services'

In the existing power distribution system, customers are required to place calls to utility companies to report their issues.

However, with the implementation of a smart grid, customers will no longer need to report problems. Instead, the power distribution company will proactively inform them about supply disruptions along with specific timelines for resolving the issues. This was stated by Engineer Bikash Dewan, Managing Director at Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC).

DPDC is one of the six power distribution companies responsible for supplying electricity to a portion of Dhaka South City Corporation and the nearby Narayanganj city.

Addressing a seminar held at United International University (UIU) on Sunday, Dewan stated that DPDC has already taken steps towards providing proactive customer service, including the adoption of smart meters, underground distribution networks, substations, and smart grid projects.

Presently, DPDC is implementing a project called 'Construction and Augmentation of Substation, Installation of Capacitor Bank, and Introduction of Smart Grid in Power System under DPDC Areas (CSCSG Project).'

The seminar, organized by DPDC and facilitated by the project's implementing partner and official consulting organization NKSoft Corporation from the USA, aimed to raise awareness about smart grids among the younger generation.

Dewan further emphasized that DPDC has initiated plans to lead the power sector from the forefront, contributing to the establishment of a smart Bangladesh.

The seminar commenced with a welcoming speech by Abdul Alim, Project Director at the CSCSG Project. Md. Shahriar Ahmed Chowdhury, Director CER at UIU, delivered the concluding remarks.

John Chowdhury, Managing Director at NKSoft Corporation, shared insights as one of the distinguished consultants, while Prof. Dr. Hasan Sarwar, Dean of the School of Science and Engineering at United International University (UIU), chaired the seminar.