Bangladesh will get high powered reactor for Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant: Rosatom DG

Energy

BSS
20 October, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2022, 03:53 pm

Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant
Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant

Rosatom Director General (DG) Alexey Likhachev today said Bangladesh will be given high powered nuclear reactor for Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) for optimum electricity generation as he paid a courtesy call to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Fresh nuclear fuel will come to Bangladesh in October next year for the RNPP as well, he said.

Likhachev met the prime minister at her official residence Ganabhaban here.

Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the newsmen after the meeting.

The Rosatom DG told the premier that they want to celebrate the arrival of fresh nuclear fuel in Bangladesh with the participation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director general and concerned persons.

Mentioning that they are training up the Bangladeshi people for the RNPP, he said Russia is also interested to conduct research on nuclear science and technology in Bangladesh.

Russia is also providing assistance in building infrastructure for nuclear governance in Bangladesh, he added.

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

At the outset of the meeting, Likhachev briefed and explained to the Bangladesh premier the development and progress of the work of the RNPP.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina extended her thanks to Russia, particularly Rosatom DG for providing support and continuing full-swing construction during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She also appreciated Russia for its assistance in the power and energy sector since Bangladesh became independent.

Sheikh Hasina said Russian stakeholders may give emphasis on manpower development of RNPP so that Bangladeshi people could become capable in operating and maintaining the RNPP independently.

She also laid emphasis on the security aspects of the nuclear power plant.

Ambassador-at-large Mohammad Ziauddin, Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Science and Technology Ziaul Hasan, Bangladesh Ambassador to Russia Kamrul Ahsan and Ambassador of Russia in Dhaka Alexander Mantytskiy, among others, were present.

