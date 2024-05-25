333 MW electricity generation possible with solar power plants using only 30% of EPZ area: Experts

Speakers at a roundtable on 'Solar Net Metering in Bangladesh with focus on Export Processing Zones' organised by Change Initiative in the capital's Karwan Bazar today (25 May). Photo: TBS

At least 333 megawatts (MW) of electricity generation is possible with solar power plants using only 30% of the Export Processing Zone (EPZ) area, energy sector experts said at a roundtable today (25 May).

The experts made the observation at a roundtable on 'Solar Net Metering in Bangladesh with focus on Export Processing Zones' organised by Change Initiative in the capital's Karwan Bazar.

Presenting the main report at the roundtable, Estiaque Bari, lecturer at the Economics department of East West University, said, "Only 110 MW of solar power has been added to the net metering system in the country in the last 7 years, of which 55% came through commercial buildings.

"About 333 MW of renewable electricity generation is possible from only 30% of the area if net metering is provided in export processing zones."

Speaking at the discussion, M Zakir Hossain Khan, chief executive officer of Change Initiative, said, "If the net metering system is established with priority to economic zones and EPZs, the power generation capacity of industries will increase and energy security will be ensured."

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) Member (Power) Abul Khair Mohammad Aminur Rahman said, "If a part of the wheeling charges can be given to the EPZ authorities for the implementation of net metering in the EPZ area, then both parties will benefit."

Nurul Akhtar, president of Solar and Renewable Energy Association, said, "Many industrial entrepreneurs do not properly know of solar net metering. If net metering is established in this potential sector, the power demand in industries will be met to a large extent."

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industries Director Saif Uddowlah demanded to reduce the duty on the import of raw materials for solar net metering.