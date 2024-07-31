Students bring out procession in Mirpur, police send them back in rickshaws

A group of students today (31 July) took out a procession in Mirpur as part of the 'March for Justice' programme in protest against the deaths, mass arrests, cases and disappearances of people during the quota reform movement.

As the procession got underway on a road in Mirpur's Banarasi Palli, a team of around 20 policemen surrounded the protestors with bikes, our correspondent reports from the spot.

Meanwhile, a few metres away, leaders and activists of Chhatra League and Jubo League took position on the main road in Mirpur-10 area and proceeded to resist the protesters.

According to locals, police intervened and asked the protesters to go back. Later they sent the protesters back in rickshaws.

Photo: TBS

Several sub-inspectors of Mirpur Model Police Station, who were present at the scene, said they students marched in the streets for about 20 minutes.

Police sent the protesters to their homes to avoid any untoward incident, they said.

After the protesters moved away, the activists of Chhatra League and Jubo League took out a procession on the road.

Yesterday, Abdul Hannan Masud, one of the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement announced that the 'March for Justice' programme would be held today in all the courts, campuses and streets of the country to demand justice against the "mass killings, mass arrests, attacks, lawsuits, enforced disappearances, and murders of students across the country" and press home their 9-point demand.