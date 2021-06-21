World’s top 50 universities includes IUBAT

Education

TBS Report
21 June, 2021, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2021, 08:46 pm

World’s top 50 universities includes IUBAT

IUBAT introduced the first BBA, Tourism and Hospitality Management and the first Agriculture, Nursing and Mechanical Engineering programmes privately

TBS Report
21 June, 2021, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2021, 08:46 pm
World’s top 50 universities includes IUBAT

International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) has secured a spot in the World's Universities with Real Impact (WURI) ranking for 2021, for Ethical University category.

WURI, which aims to discover innovative universities that prepare for the world in the fourth industrial revolution through new education and research efforts, placed IUBAT –at the 43th spot under the "ethics and integrity "category, said in a press release.

Meanwhile, the top three ranking universities under the said category are, Ecole 42 University, France; University of Pennsylvania, USA; and Harvard University, USA.

The WURI ranking comprises the global top hundred and top fifty in each of these areas: Industrial Application, Entrepreneurial Spirit, Social Responsibility, Ethics, and Integrity; Student Mobility and Openness for Exchange and Collaboration; and Crisis Management.

In order to create a professional graduate in each village, Proffesor Dr M Alimullah Miyan established IUBAT in 1991. As the first private university, it has successfully achieved 30 years of glory.

Not only universities, but also several degree programmes were introduced in the country by IUBAT for the first time. It introduced the first BBA, Tourism and Hospitality Management and the first Agriculture, Nursing and Mechanical Engineering programmes privately.

In 1998, IUBAT became a member of the Association of Commonwealth Universities, through which IUBAT degrees were recognised in all Commonwealth countries.

As an environmentally friendly campus, the founder of IUBAT declared the university as a 'Green Campus' in 2008. In that series, IUBAT has achieved the second top position in Bangladesh according to the UI Green Metric World Rankings.

