Investigate why so many deaths in quota movement: Uni, college teachers to govt

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 July, 2024, 11:50 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2024, 12:04 am

At a view-exchange meeting with Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam at Gulshan-2 Nagar Bhaban with officials from public universities, and principles of 117 colleges. Photo: Courtesy
At a view-exchange meeting with Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam at Gulshan-2 Nagar Bhaban with officials from public universities, and principles of 117 colleges. Photo: Courtesy

The heads of different universities and colleges in areas of Dhaka North City Corporation have demanded a thorough investigation into the factors that sparked the violent situation centring the quota movement, leading to the tragic deaths of students.

They raised the demand at a view-exchange meeting with Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam at Gulshan-2 Nagar Bhaban today.  Vice chancellors of a total of 36 universities, including North South University, American International University Bangladesh, Manarat International University, Green University of Bangladesh, as well as representatives from public universities, and principles of 117 colleges were present.

After the meeting, Janeh Alam, principal of Rising Star Model School and College in Uttara, told The Business Standard, "First of all, it is necessary to determine the cause of the current situation." 

He said those high-ranking ministers and MPs within the government, whose confrontational comments have incited anger among students, must either be restrained from speaking or encouraged to express themselves in a gentler manner.

Mohammad Moazzem Hossain, Senior Teacher, Civil Aviation School and College, said, "Government spokespersons and officials provoked the students through their inappropriate and arrogant remarks."

Shams Rahman, pro vice chancellor of East West University, who attended the meeting, advocated for improved communication between students, teachers, and the government.

He also asked for a thorough understanding regarding the demands and needs of the students. 

Asked about the allegations of student arrests, he told TBS, "I am completely unaware of the arrest. I don't want to comment on this."

Joining the meeting, Mayor Atiqul Islam offered his condolences and said he will stand by the families of the students killed and injured in the violence that erupted from the quota reform protests.  "The prime minister gave me the responsibility to listen to their [students'] recommendations and inform her," he added.

Comments

