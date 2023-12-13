University teachers protest against discussion on national curriculum being cancelled last minute

University teachers held a protest programme at the Dhaka University's (DU) area after their discussion on the national curriculum was cancelled at the last minute.

A seminar on "National Curriculum 2021: Why we are worried" at DU's RC Majumdar Arts Auditorium was scheduled for 2:00pm.

However, 10 minutes prior to the event, the university authorities cancelled it.

The organisers relocated their programme to Aparajeyo Bangla, where they held the event briefly followed by a protest rally with participants wearing black badges.

Keynote speaker Professor Kamrul Hasan Mamun told The Business Standard, "We are not doing anything against the government. We would have discussed the issues in the curriculum. Why should such a harmless programme be cancelled?

"At around 2:30pm, Dean Professor Dr Abdul Bachir called and informed us that there would be no such programme."

Later, in the protest programme, DU Professor Kazi Maruf said Dhaka University operates according to the Ordinance of '73, which was preceded by the constitution.

"This is in violation of that. Today, we have reached a place where people cannot express their opinion. Our aim was to review the good and bad aspects of the national curriculum. People's opinions should be heard about the curriculum. Teachers and parents should listen."

Photo: Tawsia Tajmim/ TBS

The protestors put up two posters at the auditorium entrance which read "curbing freedom of speech will not be tolerated at the university".