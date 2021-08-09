Sonargaon University holds 32nd syndicate meeting

Sonargaon University (SU) held it's 32nd syndicate meeting virtually on Saturday.

SU Vice-Chancellor Prof Abul Bashar, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Shamim Ara Hassan and Treasurer Prof Al-Amin Molla and Professor Abul Kalam, Dean of the Faculty of Business and Associate and a member of the Academic Council were present at the syndicate meeting held at 3pm, according to a press release.

Engineer Abdul Aziz, General Secretary of the SU Trust Engineer Abdul Alim, UGC nominated syndicate member, Professor Dr. Nasir Uddin Munshi, Department of Information Science and Library Management, Dhaka University and Sonargaon University Registrar S.M. Nurul Huda were also present there.