Sonargaon Uni holds poetry recitation and essay competitions for Independence Day

Corporates

TBS Report
30 March, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 03:56 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

On the occasion of the great Independence and National Day, an event comprising of poetry recital, essay writing competition, prize distribution among the winners and an iftar was arranged by Sonargaon University at its Green Road campus on 29 march.

The Chief Guest at the event was Sonargaon University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Abul Bashar, and Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Shamim Ara Hasan was present as a special guest, reads a press release.

Over a hundred students from various departments of Sonargaon University participated in the day-long essay and poetry recitation competition. Out of this, 11 people were selected as best contestants in the essay competition and 8 people were selected as best contestants in poetry recitation.

Former Treasurer and Professor of Business Administration Md. Al-Amin Mollah presided over the event with SM Nurul Huda as the moderator.

Among others, the Controller of Examinations (Acting) Md Omar Farooq Mollah, Head of Mechanical Engineering Department Professor Md Mostafa Hossain were present.

The ceremony ended with giving out certificates and crests among the winners, and an iftar.

