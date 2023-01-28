Sonargaon University freshers enjoy study tour, orientation event

Sonargaon University freshers enjoy study tour, orientation event

Sonargaon University on Wednesday organised a lucrative study tour and orientation programme at Dream Holiday Park in Narshingdi, for the fresh students who were admitted in the Spring 2023 session.

Sonargaon University Vice Chancellor Md Abul Basar was the chief guest at the programme where teachers and university officials also participated, said a press release.

In the discussion session, Md Abul Basar provided career and education-related directions to the students and urged them to acquire humanistic virtues along with educational qualifications.

Besides, a cultural programme and a prize giving ceremony were also held adding more amusement to the event.

Trustee Board Member Md Shamim Mahabub, former treasurer Md Al-Amin Molla, Registrar SM Nurul Huda, Law Department student and former national team cricketer Al-Amin, Examination Controller (Acting) Md Omar Faruk Molla, Social Welfare Department Director Kazi Julkarnain Sultan Alam, Textile Engineering Department Chief Rezaul Karim, and FDT Department Head Md Ahsan Habib were also present at the event, among others.

