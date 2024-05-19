Seminar on 'Next Generation Environmental Purification System' held at AIUB

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A seminar titled "Next Generation Environmental Purification System" was held at the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) on Saturday, 18th May 2024. 

The seminar was organised by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and J-TOP Corporation Limited. 

The chief representative of JICA to Bangladesh Ichiguchi Tomohide inaugurated the seminar. 

He remarked that since 1973, just after two years of the independence of Bangladesh, JICA started its operation in Bangladesh and after 1980 it became the largest development partner of the nation with an investment of 300 billion yen. 

JICA has contributed to the development of Dhaka MRT Project, Terminal 3 of Shahjalal International Airport Dhaka, Matarbari power plant and special economic zone, etc. 

He concluded that JICA has been continuously funding for the agricultural sector, cultural exchange, technology advancement and employment creation. 

At the seminar, the environmental purification system is presented as the new project for the garment industry to recycle the wastewater with proper treatment and aim to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals accordingly. 

It was also highlighted that public health, environment, and food security are the major areas of finance. However, as a keynote speaker, the J-TOP president Jiichi Nakaki illustrated the whole process of wastewater recycling with theoretical data and experimental demonstration. 

This organisation, J-TOP, is famous for automatic carbon-cutting technology and environmental improvement, and they already implemented their technology successfully in many countries in the last decades. Innovative technology to protect the future is the goal of the organisation with a win-win method between the local government and Japanese companies. 

It aims to provide all technological support in the recycling industry using activated carbon technology. 

In the seminar, Mr. Ziaul Haque, Director, Department of Environment, GoB, attended the seminar as a special guest. Before the end of the seminar, Dr Hasanul A Hasan, Founder Member of the Board of Trustees, AIUB, handed over the tokens of appreciation to the guests. 

Dr Carman Z Lamagna, Member of the AIUB Board of Trustees, concluded the session with a vote of thanks to the guests and participants. She highlighted the importance of the topics discussed in the seminar and their acute relevance to achieve sustainability. 

Owners of renowned garments companies, officials from corporations, members of associations, scientists, researchers, and faculty members of numerous universities actively participated in the seminar. 

The seminar was coordinated by Prof Dr Md Taufiqul Islam, Faculty of Arts and Social Science (FASS), and moderated by Shiho Tanaka, Adjunct Faculty, Faculty of Arts and Social Science (FASS).

