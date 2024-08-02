AIUB forms Emergency Response Team for students amid unrest

Corporates

Press Release
02 August, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2024, 10:23 pm

Related News

AIUB forms Emergency Response Team for students amid unrest

Press Release
02 August, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2024, 10:23 pm
AIUB forms Emergency Response Team for students amid unrest

American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) has expressed deep concern over the ongoing challenges faced by students across the country.

Recognising the potential impact on its student body, the university has established an Emergency Response Team (ERT) to provide immediate medical, legal, and mental health support to affected students, reads a press release.

AIUB emphasised its commitment to the safety and well-being of its students and their families during these difficult times. The university has urged students requiring assistance to contact the emergency hotline numbers listed on the AIUB website.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

As the situation continues to unfold, AIUB has pledged its support to navigate through these challenging times and provide necessary aid to its students and their families.

American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad Hatem(Left), Mohammad Zaved Akhtar(Center Left), Abdullah Hil Rakib(Center Right), Shams Mahmud(Right). Illustration: TBS

Can Bangladesh industries weather this storm? 

1d | Panorama
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme

What does Ismail Haniyeh's death mean for the Middle East

2d | Panorama
Anti-quota students from Dhaka University blocked Shahbagh intersection, waving national flags and chanting slogans on Sunday (7 July), demanding the abolition of the quota system in government jobs. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Bangladesh cannot afford another unrest

2d | Panorama
The campus hardly has any people around, save for a few staff members from different departments. Photo: Jannatul Naym Pieal

A haunting silence grips DU campus

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

16h | Videos
Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

15h | Videos
Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

16h | Videos
Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

18h | Videos