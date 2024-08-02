AIUB forms Emergency Response Team for students amid unrest

American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) has expressed deep concern over the ongoing challenges faced by students across the country.

Recognising the potential impact on its student body, the university has established an Emergency Response Team (ERT) to provide immediate medical, legal, and mental health support to affected students, reads a press release.

AIUB emphasised its commitment to the safety and well-being of its students and their families during these difficult times. The university has urged students requiring assistance to contact the emergency hotline numbers listed on the AIUB website.

As the situation continues to unfold, AIUB has pledged its support to navigate through these challenging times and provide necessary aid to its students and their families.