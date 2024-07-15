AIUB, Police Staff College Bangladesh sign MoU

American International University Bangladesh (AIUB), a reputed private university, has been playing an important role in the field of higher education in Bangladesh. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between AIUB and Police Staff College Bangladesh (PSC) on 11th July 2024 at the University.

This MoU will enhance education, research, and development opportunities between the two institutions, reads a press release.

The MoU signing reflects AIUB's Academic Strategic Plan 2023-33, which aims to make Bangladesh a knowledge hub through quality education, research, and innovation. The signing of the MoU opened the door for cooperation in the field of higher education between the two institutions. Through this agreement, Bangladesh Police and their family members will receive special benefits in higher education and research at AIUB.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Mallick Faqrul Islam, bpm, ppm, Rector, Additional Inspector General, Police Staff College Bangladesh, and Professor Dr. Saiful Islam, Vice-Chancellor of AIUB. Dr. Hasanul A. Hasan, AIUB Founding Member; Ms. Nadia Anwar, AIUB Founding Member and Vice Chairman; Prof. Dr. Md. Abdur Rahman, Pro-Vice Chancellor; Mr. Khandkar Sabbir Md. Kabir, Director, Finance & Accounts; Mr. Md. Rezaul Haq, ppm, Vice-Rector of Police Staff College Bangladesh, were present. Additionally, senior officers of Police Staff College, deans, teachers, and senior officers of AIUB attended the occasion.

In his speech, Dr. Mallick Faqrul Islam emphasized the commitment of the police force to the development of the country, quality education, and social values. He expressed satisfaction with the quality education environment at AIUB and expressed hope that the signing of the MoU would lead to higher education opportunities for Bangladesh police. He further stated that AIUB and Bangladesh Police would work together as partners for the country's development. AIUB Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Saiful Islam said that as a result of the MoU between AIUB and Police Staff College Bangladesh, both institutions would play a strong role in the mutual development of education. After the ceremony, the delegation of Police Staff College Bangladesh visited the AIUB campus.