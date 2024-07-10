AIUB hosts workshop on explainable AI for early detection and management of dementia

Corporates

Press Release
10 July, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2024, 06:08 pm

Related News

AIUB hosts workshop on explainable AI for early detection and management of dementia

Press Release
10 July, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2024, 06:08 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

On June 25, 2024, the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) hosted a workshop on Explainable Artificial Intelligence (XAI) for dementia care.

Co-organized with Nottingham Trent University's Cognitive Computing and Brain Informatics research group, the event united experts to explore XAI's role in revolutionizing dementia management.

Senior Associate Professor Moshiur Rahman, Acting Dean of AIUB's Faculty of Science and Technology, inaugurated the event, emphasizing the need for technological advancements in dementia care.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He highlighted the importance of collaboration between technologists and healthcare professionals to develop user-friendly, accessible tools.

Key speakers included Dr. Mufti Mahmud, Director of the Cognitive Computing and Brain Informatics Research Group, and Dr. Wasif M Alam, a public health expert from AIUB. Dr. Mahmud discussed AI advancements in early dementia detection, highlighting machine learning models that analyze neuroimages, clinical data, and cognitive assessments.

Dr. Alam focused on the ethical implications of AI in healthcare, stressing the need for transparency and accountability. Interactive discussions addressed practical challenges in implementing XAI in Bangladesh, covering data privacy, regulatory frameworks, and interdisciplinary collaboration.

Participants from around the country identified future research areas, such as developing responsible AI models, personalizing AI tools, integrating them into local healthcare platforms, and conducting long-term studies.

The workshop set the stage for future advancements in XAI-powered dementia care tools, aiming to transform healthcare in Bangladesh.

AIUB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Mind the gap: How a gap year can pave the way to academic success

7h | Pursuit
Dilli Raj Bhatta. Sketch: TBS

Everything you need to know about US immigration

7h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The science behind Dhaka's 'wind pockets'

6h | Panorama
How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

After Ukraine-Russia, EU rotating president Viktor Orban went to China

After Ukraine-Russia, EU rotating president Viktor Orban went to China

14m | Videos
Ctg anti-quota protesters halt trains, city traffic

Ctg anti-quota protesters halt trains, city traffic

1h | Videos
Biden announced aid to Ukraine in the opening speech of the NATO summit

Biden announced aid to Ukraine in the opening speech of the NATO summit

2h | Videos
Spain in Euro final; Argentina advance to Copa America final

Spain in Euro final; Argentina advance to Copa America final

2h | Videos