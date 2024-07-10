AIUB hosts workshop on explainable AI for early detection and management of dementia

On June 25, 2024, the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) hosted a workshop on Explainable Artificial Intelligence (XAI) for dementia care.

Co-organized with Nottingham Trent University's Cognitive Computing and Brain Informatics research group, the event united experts to explore XAI's role in revolutionizing dementia management.

Senior Associate Professor Moshiur Rahman, Acting Dean of AIUB's Faculty of Science and Technology, inaugurated the event, emphasizing the need for technological advancements in dementia care.

He highlighted the importance of collaboration between technologists and healthcare professionals to develop user-friendly, accessible tools.

Key speakers included Dr. Mufti Mahmud, Director of the Cognitive Computing and Brain Informatics Research Group, and Dr. Wasif M Alam, a public health expert from AIUB. Dr. Mahmud discussed AI advancements in early dementia detection, highlighting machine learning models that analyze neuroimages, clinical data, and cognitive assessments.

Dr. Alam focused on the ethical implications of AI in healthcare, stressing the need for transparency and accountability. Interactive discussions addressed practical challenges in implementing XAI in Bangladesh, covering data privacy, regulatory frameworks, and interdisciplinary collaboration.

Participants from around the country identified future research areas, such as developing responsible AI models, personalizing AI tools, integrating them into local healthcare platforms, and conducting long-term studies.

The workshop set the stage for future advancements in XAI-powered dementia care tools, aiming to transform healthcare in Bangladesh.