AIUB, Bangladesh Navy sign landmark MoU

American International University Bangladesh (AIUB), a top-ranking private university known for its significant contributions to higher education in Bangladesh, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bangladesh Navy on 25 June at Naval Headquarters.

This five-year agreement marks a historic collaboration between the two esteemed institutions, fostering opportunities for education, research, and development, reads a press release.

The collaboration is aligned with AIUB's Academic Staregic Plan-2033 - aimed at contributing to the vision of making Bangladesh a knowledge hub through quality education, research and innovation.

The signing ceremony was attended by Rear Admiral Ashraful Hoq Chowdhury, NBP, OSP, BCGM, ndu, afwc, psc, Assistant Chief of Naval (Personnel) of the Bangladesh Navy, and Prof. Dr. Md. Abdur Rahman, Pro Vice-Chancellor of AIUB. Dr. A B M Siddique Hossain, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering of AIUB, Group Captain (Retd) Dr. Mohammad Zahidul Islam Khan, Registrar of AIUB and relevant directors of Bangladesh Navy were also present at the event.

In his speech, Rear Admiral Ashraful Hoq Chowdhury emphasized the Navy's commitment to national development, quality education and indigenous capacity building. He highlighted the unique strength and environment of AIUB and expressed optimism about the new horizons this MoU will open. He also stated that AIUB and the Navy will work together as partners, shoulder to shoulder.

Prof. Dr. Md. Abdur Rahman, Pro Vice-Chancellor of AIUB, highlighted the significance of this MoU as the first of its kind between AIUB and a defense organization. He outlined the areas of collaboration, including education, research, conferences, R&D, and policy development. Prof. Rahman also extended an invitation to Navy officials to visit AIUB's permanent campus.

The MoU offers special benefits for active service members and their families in AIUB's regular programs. AIUB will support the Bangladesh Navy by providing professionally qualified employees to deliver lectures, participate in seminars, webinars, and training sessions, and contribute to workshops organized by the Navy. Additionally, both institutions will work together on the development and implementation of academic courses, programs, and projects, sharing expertise and resources.

The Bangladesh Navy will assist in preparing case studies, complex engineering problems based on its operational needs, facilitating indigenous capacity building. This cooperation will enrich the educational experience for students and enhance the professional development of Navy personnel.

Director of Naval Education Captain M Shamsuzzaman Bhuiyan represented the Bangladesh Navy, while Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Md. Abdur Rahman signed on behalf of AIUB. This MoU signifies a new chapter of cooperation in higher education, reinforcing the commitment of AIUB and the Bangladesh Navy to serve the nation through collaborative efforts.