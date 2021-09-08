Safe Back to School pledges full support to reopening of schools

Education

TBS Report
08 September, 2021, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2021, 06:12 pm

18 national and international development organisation running 'Safe Back to School' (SB2S) campaign welcomed the government's decision to reopening schools almost after 18 months of closure.

The SB2S campaign is working in line with government guidelines for safe return of students to school pledged their full support to make the government's initiative a success, said a press release.  

Dr Dipu Moni, MP, inaugurated the Safe Back to School campaign to bring children back to mainstream education safely on 10 February 2021.

The campaign aims to support the government to prepare children, families, parents and educational institutions to restart the educational activities so that students can have a safe school environment. 

At the same time, the 18 organisations supported the government initiative to ensure the safe return of the children.

The organisations that joined the campaign are - BRAC, CAMPE, Dhaka Ahsania Mission, Educo Bangladesh, FIVDB, Friendship, Habitat for Humanity Bangladesh, Handicap International- Humanity and Inclusion, Jagorani Chakra Foundation, Plan International Bangladesh, Room to Read Bangladesh, Save the Children in Bangladesh, Sesame Workshop Bangladesh, Stromme Foundation, Teach for Bangladesh, VSO, World Vision Bangladesh and Young Power in Social Action.

 

Save the Children / Safe Back to School

