09 September, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2021, 09:10 pm

Revised guidelines for educational institutions

Each institution has been asked to ensure participation of 100 percent students in the classroom and follow the instructions

09 September, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2021, 09:10 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Secondary and Higher Education Division (SHED) has issued revised guidelines for country's schools and colleges on how to prepare before opening institutions aiming to ensure health safety considering pandemic situations.

Preparatory activities have to be done before September 11 following the 19-point guideline issued today after bringing some amendments, said a press release.

The guidelines include placing of banners in front of each institution with the instructions that must be followed, giving a briefing to students on the guidelines and directives on the first day, ensuring regular temperature measurement of all teachers, students and staff, and preparing a room as an isolation center in each institution.

Educational institutions have also been asked to form a coordination committee consisting of teachers to ensure that the respective institution follows the guidelines and arrange a meeting with guardians and managing committee in this regard.

The guidelines also include maintaining a three-foot distance between students in the classroom, providing hand washing facilities, keeping each corner of the institution including the washroom, corridor, rooftop, and campus premises clean and tidy, and hosting a warm welcome for students on their first day.

Each institution has been asked to ensure participation of 100 percent students in the classroom and follow the instructions, imposed by the government, added the release.

