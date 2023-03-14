No more exams for sixth and seventh graders

There will be no conventional examinations or model tests to evaluate the students of the sixth and seventh grades, said the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE).

The instruction was issued by DSHE in a notice published Monday for classes VI and VII, which have been following a new curriculum from the beginning of 2023.

According to the Department of Education, the assessment of students of class VI and VII will be as per National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) guidelines.

In an order, DSHE said the students of class VI and VII of the secondary level must be taught following the guidelines prepared by the NCTB in terms of teaching and assessment activities under the new curriculum.

"No conventional examinations or model tests shall be taken for evaluating students. Schools will be provided with the NCTB guidelines later on," it added.

Meanwhile, the Department of Education has asked the teachers, heads of institutions, upazila and thana-level academic supervisors, secondary education officers, district education officers, regional deputy directors and regional directors to bolster regular monitoring for the implementation of the new curriculum.