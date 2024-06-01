Fake HSC exam routine claiming 'exams postponed due to cyclone’ circulates on social media

TBS Report
01 June, 2024, 09:50 am
Last modified: 01 June, 2024, 10:01 am

Authorities said the HSC exam dates were not postponed. It will start from the earlier announced date, which is 30 June

Authorities said the HSC exam dates were not postponed. It will start from the earlier announced date, which is 30 June

The fake HSC routine that has been circulating in social media
A photo of a notice stating, "HSC exams of 2024 have been postponed by a month due to cyclone, flood, student movement", under the banner of the Secondary and Higher Education Board, has been making the rounds on social media. 

However, the authorities said no such changes have been made to the HSC routine. 

"The exam date has not been postponed, and it will start from the earlier announced date [30 June]," said Mohammad Abul Khair, public relations officer of the Ministry of Education's Secondary and Higher Education Division.  

The fake notice that started circulating on social media on 30 May claimed the HSC exam would start on 30 July instead of 30 June. 

The fake notice also noted that the date of the HSC exam had been changed due to the cyclone, flood, and students' movement.

