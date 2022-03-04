Full swing classes in secondary-level from mid March

Education

TBS Report
04 March, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2022, 05:14 pm

The Covid infection rate among children is low and there is no evidence that the virus spreads through children. Photo: Mumit M
The Covid infection rate among children is low and there is no evidence that the virus spreads through children. Photo: Mumit M

As the Covid-19 infections are decreasing, secondary level classes will begin in full swing from the middle of this month, said Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni.

"We hope to be able to start classes in full swing from the middle of this month. We are going for continuous evaluation. So, we will give assignments to the students if needed," she said while speaking at the education fair "Study in India" organised by the Indian High Commission at Renaissance Hotel in Gulshan Friday (4 March). 

After being closed for about a month to curb the coronavirus infections, classes started on 22 February in secondary, higher secondary level institutions along with universities, reads a press release.

Although Secondary School Certificate (SSC) candidates and 10th graders are attending school every day of the week, classes for all subjects are yet to resume.

SSC candidates are having classes for four subjects and 10th graders for three subjects.

In addition, in grades 8 and 9, classes are being held two days for three subjects and in grades 6 and 7 classes are being held one day for three subjects.

Dr Dipu Moni hoped that classes of secondary level would return to normal in a very short time, added the press release.

The education minister also spoke about "blended learning".

"We are forming a national policy," she said adding, "I will hand it over to the prime minister on 26 March."

Regarding the medical universities admission test on short syllabus, the education minister said that the syllabus should be reorganised.

"I have talked to BMDC about this, I will talk again", she added.

