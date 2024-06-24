PM opens stipend, tuition fee disbursement among insolvent meritorious students

Education

BSS
24 June, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 01:29 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (24 June) inaugurated the stipend and tuition fee distribution among insolvent and meritorious students from secondary to graduate (pass) and its equivalent level.

She opened the disbursement among the insolvent and meritorious students under the Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust (PMEAT) at a programme held at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka.

The prime minister said the money of the stipends and tuition fees will go directly to the beneficiaries through digital system.

"I am very happy to disburse the money of stipends and tuition fees among the meritorious students through digital platform," she said.

A total of Tk2,208 crore would be dispensed among more than 64.70 lakh students from the secondary, higher secondary, graduation, and equivalent levels.

The premier also conferred the Bangabandhu Creative Talent Search award-2024 on 15 students and the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Scholar Award, 2023 on 21 students.

The Bangabandhu Creative Talent Search awardee 15 students received a certificate and Tk 2 lakh each while the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Scholar awardee 21 students each received a certificate and Tk 3 lakh.

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury, PM's Education and Cultural Affairs Adviser Dr. Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, State Minister for Education Begum Shamsun Naher and Education Secretary Suleman Khan, spoke at the function.

Nusrat Jahan Maliha, a class-VIII student of Hazaribagh Girls' School and College; Atifa Rahman, a class-X student of Amena-Baki Residential Model School and College in Dinajpur and Pinak Mugdha Das, a Class-XI student of Government Majid Memorial City College in Khulna on behalf of the awardees under Bangabandhu Creative Talent Search-2024; and two students of Dhaka University (DU) Zarin Tasneem Raisa and Al Foysal Bin Kashem Kanon on behalf of the awardees under Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Scholarship Award-2023, also shared their feelings at the function.

