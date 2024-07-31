22 persons, firms receive National Fisheries Medal-2024

They received the medals and certificates from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the inaugural function of the National Fisheries Week-2024 at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital today (31 July)

A recipient of National Fisheries Medal-2024 receives the award medal from PM Sheikh Hasina in the capital on 31 July. Photo: PID
A recipient of National Fisheries Medal-2024 receives the award medal from PM Sheikh Hasina in the capital on 31 July. Photo: PID

Twenty-two individuals and organisations have been conferred with the National Fisheries Medal-2024 in recognition of their outstanding contribution to the country's fisheries sector.

They received the medals and certificates from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the inaugural function of the National Fisheries Week-2024 at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital on Wednesday.

Six have been awarded with gold medals, eight each with silver and bronze medals under seven categories.

The 22 medal recipients include 15 farm owners, three fisheries officers, a teacher, an association, a project and a committee.

Among the 15 farm owners, three are from Jashore district, two each from Khulna, Satkhira and Cox's Bazar, one each from Jhenaidah, Bogura, Joypurhat, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Feni.

The six gold medal recipients are: Sheikh Enamel Hasan, the proprietor of Sonali Matsya Hatchery at Jashore Sadar Upazila; Khan Md Aftabuddin of Spectra Hexa Namsai Co. Ltd at Bagherpara Upazila in Jashore; Tobibur Rahman, the proprietor of Joarder Matsya Khamar at Dumuria Upazila in Khulna; Jalal Uddin, the proprietor of Crimson Rosella Sea Food Ltd at Shyamnagar Upazila in Satkhira; Khulna District Fisheries Officer Joydeb Pal; and Barguna Hilsa Resources Development Related District Task Force Committee.

The eight silver medal recipients are: Enamul Haque Babul MP (Jashore-4), the proprietor of Kulsum Agri Farm at Abhaynagar Upazila in Jashore; Azizul Haque, the proprietor of Abdul Gani Matsya Hatchery and Nursery at Gouripur in Mymensingh; Rafiqul Islam, the proprietor of Mayer Doa Matsya Khamar at Adamdighi Upazila in Bogura; Hafizur Rahman, the proprietor of Sonar Modina Matsya Khamar at Akkelpur Upazila in Joypurhat; SM Abul Hossain, the proprietor of Abul Fish Product Ltd at Dakop Upazila in Khulna; Kallol Ahmad, the proprietor of Premium Fish and Agro Industries Ltd at Sylhet Sadar;Masud Rana, Assistant Professor at Department of Fishing and Post Harvest Technology in Sher E Bangla Agricultural University in Dhaka; and Senior Upazila Fisheries Officer at Batiaghata Upazila in Khulna Prodeep Kumar;

The eight bronze medal recipients are: Anwarul Islam, the proprietor of Japan Fast Trade Ltd at Shyamnagar Upazila in Satkhira; Tariqul Islam Chowdhury, the proprietor of Green House Mariculture Hatchery Zone at Kalatoli in Cox's Bazar town; Anisur Rahman, the proprietor of Unique Aquaculture at Teknaf Upazila in Cox's Bazar; Dr Nazul Islam, the proprietor of Raiyan Pearl Harbour at Kotchandpur Upazila in Jhenaidah; Mohi Uddin Ahmed, the proprietor of M.R. Tilapia Hatchery at Sonagazi Upazila in Feni; Fish Farm Owner Association of Bangladesh (FOAB) (its president Molla Shamsur Rahman Shahin); Project Director of Halda River Natural Fish Breeding Site Development and Management Project Muhammad Mizanur Rahman; and Amanullah Matsya Project (proprietor Mohammad Saifullah Islam) at Sandwip Upazila in Chattogram.

Alongside the medals and certificates, every gold medal recipient received Tk 50,000, while a silver medal recipient got Tk 30,000 and Tk bronze medal recipient obtained Tk 20,000.

In the event, Fisheries and Livestock Minister Abdur Rahman handed over a special memento to the prime minister for her outstanding contribution to the country's fisheries sector.

Besides, the PM conferred two fishermen with smart identity cards as part of the government's move to provide the fishermen with the smart cards.

The week-long 'National Fisheries Week-2024' is being celebrated across the country from July 30 to August 5 to promote sustainable development and expansion of fisheries resources. But the prime minister formally opened the fisheries week on Wednesday.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister Md Abdur Rahman presided over the inaugural function, while Fisheries and Livestock Secretary Sayeed Mahmood Belal Haider delivered the welcome speech.

Director General of Fisheries Department Syed Md Alamgir conducted the medal giving event.

