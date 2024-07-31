PM Hasina visits Kurmitola Hospital to see the injured of recent violence

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visited Kurmitola General Hospital on Wednesday afternoon to see the injured victims of the recent nationwide violence during quota reform protests.

The prime minister reached the hospital at 5:10pm, and inquired about the condition of those undergoing treatment after being attacked during the student movement for reforms in quota system in government jobs.

She provided necessary instructions to the hospital authorities to ensure that the victims receive proper treatment. Witnessing the severity of the injuries and hearing about the brutality of the attacks, she was visibly emotional, struggling to hold back tears.

Kurmitola General Hospital director Brigadier General Md Rahman briefed the prime minister on the treatment measures taken for the injured.

Hasina assured all victims of proper treatment and wished them a speedy recovery.

On Tuesday afternoon, she went to the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital.

In the past few days, Hasina visited Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, Central Police Hospital, Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), and the National Institute of Traumatology & Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) to check on victims of the recent violence.

Additionally, the prime minister visited the vandalised metro rail station at Mirpur 10, Bangladesh Television (BTV) Bhaban in Rampura, and the violence-ravaged Setu Bhaban, Department of Disaster Management building, and the toll plaza of the Elevated Expressway at Mohakhali.

Later the Prime Minister went to The National Institute of Diseases of the Chest and Hospital where its Director Dr. Md. Khairul Anam briefed her about the admitted patients.