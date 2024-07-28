PM visits injured cops at CPH, assures proper treatment

PM Hasina today visited the Central Police Hospital (CPH) and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) and Hospital to see the injured persons, including cops. Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today went to the Central Police Hospital (CPH) at Rajarbagh to visit the injured policemen in the recent countrywide violence centering the quota reform movement.

She spent some time with the injured cops this afternoon and enquired about their health and measures taken for ensuring their treatment.

The premier assured them of extending support required for their earliest recovery.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Home Secretary of Public Security Division Md Jahangir Alam, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, Special Branch (SB) Chief Md Monirul Islam and Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman accompanied the prime minister during the visit.

CPH Director (DIG) Sheikh Md Rezaul Hyder apprised her of the measures taken for ensuring better treatment to the injured cops.

Sheikh Helal, MP, Cabinet Secretary Md Md Mahbub Hossain, PM's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah and PM's Press Secretary Md Nayeemul Islam Khan, among others, were present.

Police sources said 39 cops, who came under attacks during the countrywide mayhem, are now undergoing treatment at the hospital.

As many as three policemen were killed and 1,131 others injured.

The slain policemen are - Inspector Masud Parvez Bhuiyan, Assistant Sub Inspector Md Muktadir and Nayak Md Giasuddin.

Earlier the prime minister also visited Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) and National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR), to see the injured victims of the recent nationwide violence.

PM's visit to BSMMU

She also visited the injured admitted at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) and Hospital at Shahbagh.

After visiting the Central Police Hospital (CPH) at Rajarbagh here, she went directly to the BSMMU and Hospital this afternoon.

During her visit to the BSMMU, the prime minister enquired about their health and their treatment.

She asked the authorities concerned to take every possible measure for ensuring proper treatment of the injured. The premier also assured of extending all sorts of assistance to ensure their proper treatment.

BSMMU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Deen Mohd. Noorul Huq and Director of the hospital Brig. Gen. Dr. Md. Rezaur Rahman apprised the prime minister of the measures taken for treatment of the injured people.

Sheikh Helal, MP, Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain, PM's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah, PM's Press Secretary Md Nayeemul Islam Khan and PM's Personal Physician Prof Dr ABM Abdullah, among others, were present.