Nothing wrong with students attending coaching centres for skill development: Dipu Moni

Education

TBS Report
09 February, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 10:05 pm

Related News

Nothing wrong with students attending coaching centres for skill development: Dipu Moni

TBS Report
09 February, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 10:05 pm
Nothing wrong with students attending coaching centres for skill development: Dipu Moni

Education Minister Dipu Moni said she believes it is not wrong to have coaching centres in the country to help students strengthen their technical, language and other skills.

However, she said, "It would be highly immoral if teachers pay greater heed to students in coaching centres instead of teaching attentively in classrooms, or if they do not properly evaluate exam papers of those who aren't attending their private tuitions."

The education minister shared her observation at the inaugural programme of the National Education-Service Council at Bangla Academy yesterday.

She said the education system in Bangladesh is not very well established in light of the rest of the world.

A call for transforming the education system has been made worldwide and Bangladesh has been working to this end for a few years now, she noted.

The education minister also said that a vested quarter has been attacking the new curriculum aiming to misguide people.

"But the new curriculum is still in the experimental stage. It may have some errors and we are working to make corrections instantaneously. But to get the job done right, we need suggestions from teachers, students, and guardians," she added.

The education minister said a piloting test was run in sixty-two madrasas, technical, and general educational institutions last year before introducing the new curriculum.

As part of the test, new content was introduced in these institutions every four months and feedback was also taken.

Expert teams made regular visits to these 62 institutions and held group discussions.

On top of that, a piloting on the entire book is in place for the current year, she said.

The ministry introduced a total of 26 new books in the secondary level, and 13 each for the 6th and 7th grade.

Bangladesh / Top News

coaching centres / Education Minister Dipu Moni

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Google’s investment bodes well for Ireland’s economy.Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Layoffs alone won’t solve tech's problems

8h | Panorama
Mirsarai Autism Centre has been established to facilitate 7,000 disabled, autistic children at a distant village of Mirsarai upazila. Photo Minhaj Uddin

Children are everyone's business

12h | Panorama
Caption1: One of Shaker Ibne Amin’s earliest and most favourite builds which he calls the ‘Soul’. Photo: Saikat Roy

3Monkey: Making the dream custom bike for every rider

12h | Wheels
Chinese automobile manufacturers dominate the 2023 Dhaka Motor Fest

Chinese automobile manufacturers dominate the 2023 Dhaka Motor Fest

11h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

Quake death toll rising, passes 15,000

4h | TBS World
Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

Ekushey book fair to see fewer releases this year

9h | TBS Stories
Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

Sirajdikhan's delicious Patkhir is also in demand abroad

10h | TBS Stories
LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

LeBron James NBA's all-time highest scorer

10h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

4
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday

6
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times