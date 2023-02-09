Nothing wrong with students attending coaching centres for skill development: Dipu Moni

Education Minister Dipu Moni said she believes it is not wrong to have coaching centres in the country to help students strengthen their technical, language and other skills.

However, she said, "It would be highly immoral if teachers pay greater heed to students in coaching centres instead of teaching attentively in classrooms, or if they do not properly evaluate exam papers of those who aren't attending their private tuitions."

The education minister shared her observation at the inaugural programme of the National Education-Service Council at Bangla Academy yesterday.

She said the education system in Bangladesh is not very well established in light of the rest of the world.

A call for transforming the education system has been made worldwide and Bangladesh has been working to this end for a few years now, she noted.

The education minister also said that a vested quarter has been attacking the new curriculum aiming to misguide people.

"But the new curriculum is still in the experimental stage. It may have some errors and we are working to make corrections instantaneously. But to get the job done right, we need suggestions from teachers, students, and guardians," she added.

The education minister said a piloting test was run in sixty-two madrasas, technical, and general educational institutions last year before introducing the new curriculum.

As part of the test, new content was introduced in these institutions every four months and feedback was also taken.

Expert teams made regular visits to these 62 institutions and held group discussions.

On top of that, a piloting on the entire book is in place for the current year, she said.

The ministry introduced a total of 26 new books in the secondary level, and 13 each for the 6th and 7th grade.