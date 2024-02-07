New education policy to shift focus from result-oriented assessment: Education minister

Education

TBS Report
07 February, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2024, 03:39 pm

Related News

New education policy to shift focus from result-oriented assessment: Education minister

“Sports would be integrated into the educational programmes. A major part of the new education policy will involve activity learning, where students will achieve education through engagement in activities,” the minister further elaborated. 

TBS Report
07 February, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2024, 03:39 pm
File photo of Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury. Photo: BSS
File photo of Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury. Photo: BSS

The new education policy will shift from result-oriented assessment, Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury has said.

"We must move away from the tendency to assess based solely on results. It is not possible to achieve comprehensive educational development just through results," he said during his speech at the opening ceremony of the 52nd National Sports Competition at the Rajshahi Muktijuddho Smriti Stadium today (7 February).

"A new education policy is being developed, with a significant portion of the new curriculum dedicated to sports. We will make every possible effort to implement this new curriculum," he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Sports would be integrated into the educational programmes. A major part of the new education policy will involve activity learning, where students will achieve education through engagement in activities," the minister further elaborated. 

In the 52nd National Sports Competition this year, around 700,000 competitors initially participated, and narrowed down to 824 students — 424 boys and 384 girls — across 13 different events.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually inaugurated the event from Dhaka.

Among others, the event was attended by notable figures, including the Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation and member of the Awami League's presiding committee AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, Secretary of Secondary and Higher Education Division Soleman Khan, Secretary of Technical and Madrasa Education Division Dr Farid Uddin Ahmed, and Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner Dr Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir.

Bangladesh / Top News

Education / sports / Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cook your career to perfection as a chef!

Cook your career to perfection as a chef!

5h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Conquering the procrastination plague ravaging Gen Z

6h | Pursuit
The colours of jaggery differ; some are reddish, some are pale and some are brown. But there is no way of knowing which of these are the ‘authentic’ date palm jaggery. Photo: Junayet Rashel

The fading lustre of Faridpur's date palm jaggery

6h | Panorama
There are three major ‘copybook publishers’ involved in the copying and publishing business in Nilkhet. These include Tajin Boi Ghar and Molly Prakashani. PHOTO: Syed Zakir Hossain

Inside the murky world of Nilkhet's copybook business

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Another 63 enter Bangladesh from Myanmar

Another 63 enter Bangladesh from Myanmar

1h | Videos
BGB chief suggests suspension of ship movement to St Martin amid Myanmar border conflict

BGB chief suggests suspension of ship movement to St Martin amid Myanmar border conflict

2h | Videos
McDonald's is losing business in the Middle East for supporting Israel

McDonald's is losing business in the Middle East for supporting Israel

2h | Videos
Why Hamilton to Ferrari deal is good for both parties on and off the track

Why Hamilton to Ferrari deal is good for both parties on and off the track

18h | Videos