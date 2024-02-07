New education policy to shift focus from result-oriented assessment: Education minister

The new education policy will shift from result-oriented assessment, Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury has said.

"We must move away from the tendency to assess based solely on results. It is not possible to achieve comprehensive educational development just through results," he said during his speech at the opening ceremony of the 52nd National Sports Competition at the Rajshahi Muktijuddho Smriti Stadium today (7 February).

"A new education policy is being developed, with a significant portion of the new curriculum dedicated to sports. We will make every possible effort to implement this new curriculum," he added.

"Sports would be integrated into the educational programmes. A major part of the new education policy will involve activity learning, where students will achieve education through engagement in activities," the minister further elaborated.

In the 52nd National Sports Competition this year, around 700,000 competitors initially participated, and narrowed down to 824 students — 424 boys and 384 girls — across 13 different events.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually inaugurated the event from Dhaka.

Among others, the event was attended by notable figures, including the Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation and member of the Awami League's presiding committee AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, Secretary of Secondary and Higher Education Division Soleman Khan, Secretary of Technical and Madrasa Education Division Dr Farid Uddin Ahmed, and Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner Dr Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir.