Latest episode of 'Let’s talk' on RU campus discusses women’s safety, opportunities for youths

A new episode of Young Bangla's ongoing interactive session "Let's Talk" where university students and youths from different walks of life get a chance to speak to policymakers – to lend out their concerns and aspirations centering the social safety net schemes amid global headwinds – is set to be streamed on Facebook this Friday at 9 pm.

The participants and panelists discussed students' participation, combating drug addiction, ways of improving interdepartmental coordination, meeting consumer demands, competency to deal with the pandemic in the future, women's safety in public places, road safety, roles and responsibilities of the ministry of public administration, coordination between different local government agencies and many more.

Held on February 15, 2023, Young Bangla organized its 43rd episode of "Let's Talk", tilted 'Social Safety and Security', at the University of Rajshahi – bringing in a diverse group of policymakers, experts and students.

At the event, policymakers, experts, students and others youths of Rajshahi had an interactive discussion and idea-sharing session. The session focused on contemporary issues, especially on the government initiatives to ensure social safety and security.

Farhad Hossain MP, State Minister for Public Administration; Khadizatul Anwar MP; Professor Dr. Golam Shabbir Sattar, Vice-Chancellor, University of Rajshahi; and Dr Sakia Haque, Joy Bangla Youth Award winner 2018 and Founder of Travelettes of Bangladesh, participated as panelists on this "Let's Talk" event. More than 250 students from the University of Rajshahi, Varendra University, Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology, Rajshahi College, and others took part in the event and directly discussed, asked questions, and shared their opinion with the panelists.

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said, "It is our job to deliver all government services ensuring public safety through efficient public administration.

"We strive to develop our officials in such a way that they have a service-minded attitude. So that they can serve everyone equally and better," he said.

He also added that the government wants the youths to come forward with their talents and skills to build a smart Bangladesh.

"They should take the opportunities to avail government facilities and services, i.e., getting government funds, loans, and training and prove themselves in the competitive market," he said.

"We are committed to ensuring law and order for safety, including zero-tolerance against terrorism and violence against women. We have taken several steps to protect women's rights and empower them, including legal support for victims of violence, and skills training and financial support for women's economic empowerment."

In response to a question relating to ongoing inflation due to the pandemic and different international conflicts, he added that Bangladesh is doing better than many countries and is on the development track.

He added that the prime minister emphasizes on food security to deal with inflation. "We have sufficient fertilizer, seeds, and pesticides. Positive thinking, approach and activities can help us to overcome such challenges and to create a smart Bangladesh."

Khadizatul Anwar MP said, "Reporting is important to prevent intimate personal violence. The government can only act against such crimes when it receives reports. Women must break the silence and raise their voices against intimate personal violence."

"They must seek help from the government to stop such violence as the government has introduced several initiatives to protect women from such heinous crimes. Women can also talk to family and friends and seek support to prevent this. Women leaders and celebrities can speak up about this issue and share their experiences to raise awareness among general people." She added that youths should come forward to ensure social safety and security.

It should come from the family first. In reply to a question on government service digitization, she added that applying for different services has become easier than before and it will become more user-friendly.

She also said, "The concern for securing private jobs is valid. Our government has issued orders to protect private service holders, including minimum basic salary for employees, maternity leave, pension fund, and sick leave with pay." Private organizations should come forward in this issue also.

Professor Dr. Golam Shabbir Sattar, Vice-Chancellor of RU, said that we need to adopt modern technology to become efficient and build a merit-based economy. "To protect our female students from sexual harassment and violence, we have formed a cell as per the High Court's guidance. Youths should take the initiative to create more awareness as they are future leaders."

Dr Sakia Haque, Joy Bangla Youth Award achiever and founder of Travelettes of Bangladesh said, "Volunteers can play an important role in ensuring community safety. A small initiative of theirs can make a big difference. They can start their journey even by planting a tree.

"They can protect youths from drug addiction by raising awareness. Make them aware that drugs cannot be taken under peer pressure or to express masculinity. They should be taught how to stay away from drug addiction through skills development and psychiatric treatment."

The panelists seemed overwhelmed by the intelligent and insightful understanding of the students and youths reflected throughout the discussion. Alongside, the students found inspiration and guidance from policymakers and experts.