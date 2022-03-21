Affix number plate inside public transports for women’s safety: Activists

TBS Report
21 March, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 06:10 pm

The registration number should be affixed inside all public transport to ensure safe commuting for women as sexual harassment has become a daily phenomenon, said human rights activists at a dialogue in Chattogram on Monday.

According to a 2018 study conducted by development organisation Brac, a whopping 94% of women commuting in public transport in Bangladesh have experienced sexual harassment in verbal, physical and other forms.

The study also mentioned that 20.5% of women evade public transport to avoid such dismal incidents.

So, vehicle number plates should also be affixed inside public transport. In case of insecurity, women passengers could dial 999 and report the registration number to the police. The government should take necessary steps in this regard, said the activists.

The media dialogue titled "Women's Safety in Public Places" organized by DEC Foundation was held at Chattogram Press Club on Monday morning.

It was organized in collaboration with the Centre for Research and Information (CRI), youth platform Young Bangla, human rights programme under United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the National Human Rights Commission.

Dr Bidduth Barua, chief executive and founder of the Chattogram Field Hospital, said, "Women are now working at a similar pace to men. However, they are facing harassment in public places. The government, as well as the general public, must come forward to provide a healthy environment and security for women."

At present, women's empowerment in society has gained considerable importance thanks to the prime minister. Due to the government's priority on women's policy, more women are coming forward in the workplace now than ever before.

The meeting was attended by Executive Director of DEC Foundation Engineer Somen Kanungo, public relations officer Akmal Hossain, members Emran Ahmed Tamim, Kali Das, Naim Uddin, Shawkat Ali and others.

Journalists of Chattogram also highlighted various incidents and suggestions regarding women's safety at the event.

Speakers expressed concerns over the existing laws and policies which are not adequate to prevent sexual harassment.

More concerted steps are needed to ensure a secure and comfortable environment for women in public places, including the online platforms, they said.

There is no alternative to public awareness to prevent violence and harassment against women.

They called for a positive change in the perceptions, attitudes and behaviours of young people, senior citizens and stakeholders involved in women's security.

