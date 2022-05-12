India's KMC Language Univ, Bangladesh govt discuss academic cooperation

Education

Hindustan Times
12 May, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 12 May, 2022, 08:49 am

Photo: HT
Photo: HT

Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University vice-chancellor Prof NB Singh on Wednesday met the high commissioner of Bangladesh, Muhammad Imran and proposed ways to work together in areas of protection, conservation, translation and promotion of state and regional languages.

Prof Singh proposed to work in the following areas by establishing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Dhaka University and other universities in Bangladesh. Referring to the history of his country, the high commissioner said that the establishment of Bangladesh was the result of a language revolution.

Both, V-C and the high commissioner were keen to explore collaboration in language studies and collaborative research in humanities, culture, history, language, literature, management and mass communication.

Imran said that he would soon call the teachers of the university on a tour of Bangladesh or send teachers from Bangladesh to establish an action plan with the university.

The duo discussed the scope of joint collaborative projects in development, language studies, solving common socio-economic problems, knowledge sharing and starting a diploma and certificate course in language translation.

Both of them also agreed to explore the establishment of a Chair for Indo-Bangladesh Studies, a multilingual centre for the study and translation of regional and local languages, joint projects on the study of the culture of the two countries and the collection of folk songs.

On the research and development front, the duo discussed joint supervision of PG, MPhil and PhD students, resource sharing, special lecture series, online webinars, conferences, seminars and workshops.

Political advisor at Bangladesh high commission, Mohammad Shafiul Alam, Prof Masood Alam, Prof Chandana Dey, Prof Ehtesham Ahmed and Tanu Dung were also present at the meeting.
 

