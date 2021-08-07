Excellence Bangladesh, The Business Standard hosts EdTech Summit Bangladesh 2021 

Excellence Bangladesh, in collaboration with The Business Standard recently organised "Edutech Summit Bangladesh -2021" bringing together the entrepreneurs and people associated with countries' reputed e-learning platforms.

The day-long summit comprised of six exclusive sessions, where both nationally and internationally acclaimed speakers, working in the EdTech field, discussed the scope of e-learning and its potential to the fore.

Sumaiya Rima, Head of Marketing, Excellence Bangladesh, moderated the first session where, Benjir Abrar, Founder & CEO, Excellence Bangladesh, Azad Baig, Head of Online, The Business Standard, Ehsanur Raza Ronny, Head, Content Strategy and Product Development, The Business Standard, Sadman Sadik, Author and Educator, 10 Minute School, Issam Md Kamal, CEO of Myclassroom discussed the future of EdTech.

Upon being asked what are his hopes regarding EdTech Summit 2021, Ehsanur Raza Ronny said "The impact of Covid-19 created a head start in the popularity of e-learning and this summit would take it to a different level and also let people get more accustomed to the options and opportunities of e-learning in 2021."

Sadman Sadik said, "Everyone has different needs. People aren't lazy, they just don't find any reasonable opportunity. Solving the paradox, Resourcefulness Earning and Teaching; if we can connect these three things, It will be easier to teach people."

He also referred to the recent nationwide craze of 'TikTok Referral', which proved that having some sort of earning source can create a huge impact amongst students to get more inclined towards education.

Azad Baig stated the potential of e-learning and said, "Beforehand, we were told folklore that to attain knowledge, travel to China. But in today's era or e-learning evolution, we are getting that opportunity sitting right in our home."

In the second session, Upskill Founder and CEO Mustafizur Khan explained how Upskill is working to instil the exposure of basic coding and web development, for the tech-friendly generation, especially kids.

Bohubrihi CEO Yanur Islam Piash stated, "We provided free access to 12 courses in 12 months, to those students who wanted to enhance their skills from the diversified courses of Bohubrihi."

Sabbir Ahmed, the Lead Instructor of Learning Bangladesh and Rifat M Huq from Instructory were also present.

The third session moderated by Hasan Mahmud Samrut from Excellence Bangladesh, Arefin Zihad highlighted how the advent of Covid-19 altered the entire scenario of virtual education.

When asked, "Are there opportunities beyond classroom education to development oneself?", Thinkdemy Co-founder Onindo Ahmed Onindo Ahmed noted that there are many opportunities beyond classroom education to develop oneself.

"If there was a collaborative environment amongst all the educational fields such as science, commerce and arts, we could develop a comprehensive content with the aid of complimentary quality," he added.

Zamiar Shams - Head of Business Development at Shikhbe Shobai and Rifat Alam, Co-Founder of Innovation Masters, further spoke about the progression of the e-learning industry.

In the fourth session, where all the teachers and lecturers from various institutions, actively working in the arena of EdTech gathered, Daffodil International University Head of Employability Md Shibli Shahriar stated," I am affiliated with multiple universities all around the globe, alongside Daffodil University, and I have witnessed that all of them are effectively and efficiently conducting online classes, via the aid of Smart Edu."

North South University Lecturer and NSU Startups Next Coordinator Samuel Mursalin mentioned that focus on attaining prowess in CV Writing from a very early stage is an immense necessity for students.

Moderated by AIESEC in Bangladesh Exchange Participant Manager (Outgoing Global Talent) Zarin Zaman, Canadian University of Bangladesh Associate Professor and School of Business Head SM Arifuzzaman spoke about the importance of emotional intelligence.

Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center Online Education Manager Ayaz Aziz was also present

BRAC Youth Platform Curriculum and Material Development Specialist Sakib Bin Rashid talked about multiple projects he is conducting nationwide that are functioning entirely virtually.

Furthermore, The Business Standard Founder HR Head Farhana Rahman Urmi and EduHive Co-founder and CEO Md Nazmul Haque Sarker appreciated how the summit may generate a difference in fathoming the current scenario of the global EdTech Industry.

In the closing session, The Business Standard Executive Editor Sharier Khan said, "The future of education is E-learning. We hope that universities will focus on taking advantage of EdTech Platforms to expand the opportunities of learning."