Educational institutions’ closure not to be extended: Dipu Moni

Education Minister Dipu Moni has said that the ongoing closure of educational institutions will not be extended anymore.

To this end, a decision will be taken in consultation with the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19, said the minister after addressing an award ceremony of BUP International Model Conference Saturday (12 February).

The country's educational institutions have been closed since 21 January following a fresh spike in Covid infections.

Earlier, the government reopened the educational institutions on 12 September last year, 18 months after the institutions were first shut down on 17 March 2020.