Educational institutions’ closure not to be extended: Dipu Moni

Education

TBS Report
12 February, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2022, 07:18 pm

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education Minister Dipu Moni has said that the ongoing closure of educational institutions will not be extended anymore. 

To this end, a decision will be taken in consultation with the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19, said the minister after addressing an award ceremony of BUP International Model Conference Saturday (12 February). 

The country's educational institutions have been closed since 21 January following a fresh spike in Covid infections. 

Earlier, the government reopened the educational institutions on 12 September last year, 18 months after the institutions were first shut down on 17 March 2020.

