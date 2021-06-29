Diploma engineering students, teachers oppose course reduction

Bangladesh Diploma Engineering Students-Teachers' Peshajibi Sangram Parishad has called for stopping the initiative of the education ministry to reduce the four-year Diploma Engineering course to three years.

They put forward their four-point demand at a press conference at Dhaka Reporters' Unity today.

In a written statement at the press conference, the organisation's member secretary Mirza ATM Golam Mostafa said the hasty decision of the ministry will push the entire Diploma Engineering education system to the brink of destruction.

He also warned that there will be a larger movement if their demands are not met within 7 days.