Dhaka Medical College opens new website, e-library

TBS Report
27 June, 2021, 07:30 pm
DMC Principal Prof Dr Md Titu Miah inaugurated the new website and e-library while its Director, Brigadier General Dr Md Nazmul Haque was present as the chief guest

Dhaka Medical College (DMC) has inaugurated its new website and e-library through a virtual platform on Sunday.

DMC Principal Prof Dr Md Titu Miah inaugurated the new website and e-library while its Director, Brigadier General Dr Md Nazmul Haque was present as the chief guest, reads a press release.

DMC Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Shafiqul Alam Chowdhury; Dhaka University Medicine Faculty Dean Dr Shahriar Nabi and Dhaka Medical College Teachers' Association General Secretary Dr Debesh Chandra Talukder attended the ceremony.  

The new website and e-library are technically supported by Incepta Pharmaceuticals Limited.

The existing website has been modernised by adding research databases, e-journals, magazine subscriptions, e-books.

Also, the existing website has been integrated with the e-library to keep pace with the world and to acquire modern knowledge. Teachers and students will get benefits from the new site and e-library.

