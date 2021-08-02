Assignments for SSC examinees corrected

Education

TBS Report
02 August, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2021, 09:57 pm

Related News

Assignments for SSC examinees corrected

The matter was confirmed in an order signed by Secondary and Higher Education Division Director Mohammad Belal Hossain

TBS Report
02 August, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2021, 09:57 pm
Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

Seven assignments of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinees of this year have been amended and among them the titles of four have been corrected.

The matter was confirmed in an order signed by Secondary and Higher Education Division Director Mohammad Belal Hossain on Sunday.

The order said new parts have been included in assignments of two subjects while the assignment of the first chapter on 'Politics and Citizen' has been changed.

The Secondary and Higher Education Division published six assignments of three weeks on 18 July, but the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) came up with corrections, it stated.

The order fixed 'simple machines and their use' and 'speed and its numbers' after correcting the title of Physics first chapter's assignment, and second chapter's assignment respectively.

Accountings sixth chapter's assignment title has been changed to 'General debit entry's (Jabeda) concept and importance' while title of 11th chapter of higher mathematics has been changed to 'solution of polygon related problems by coordinated geometry'. 

Earlier, the education ministry decided to provide grades to Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinees through assignment evaluation instead of holding examinations if the Covid-19 situation is not improved. 

In 2020, the education ministry prepared HSC results on the basis of the previous SSC and Junior School Certificate results and published them. The year saw a hundred percent pass rate for the first time in Bangladesh.

All students from the primary to the secondary level were also promoted automatically. These students will be promoted this time based on their assignment papers. No grade will be given.  

Bangladesh / Top News

Assignment of SSC / Assignment of SSC examinees / SSC Assignment / SSC Examinations

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

2h | Videos
TBS Today: Export sector reopens, why not SMEs?

TBS Today: Export sector reopens, why not SMEs?

3h | Videos
TBS Wheels: Brand new car at affordable price

TBS Wheels: Brand new car at affordable price

3h | Videos
Indifference to hygienics seen among workers as RMG factories re-open despite lockdown

Indifference to hygienics seen among workers as RMG factories re-open despite lockdown

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

4
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

5
Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank
Bangladesh

Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 