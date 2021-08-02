Assignments for SSC examinees corrected

Seven assignments of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinees of this year have been amended and among them the titles of four have been corrected.

The matter was confirmed in an order signed by Secondary and Higher Education Division Director Mohammad Belal Hossain on Sunday.

The order said new parts have been included in assignments of two subjects while the assignment of the first chapter on 'Politics and Citizen' has been changed.

The Secondary and Higher Education Division published six assignments of three weeks on 18 July, but the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) came up with corrections, it stated.

The order fixed 'simple machines and their use' and 'speed and its numbers' after correcting the title of Physics first chapter's assignment, and second chapter's assignment respectively.

Accountings sixth chapter's assignment title has been changed to 'General debit entry's (Jabeda) concept and importance' while title of 11th chapter of higher mathematics has been changed to 'solution of polygon related problems by coordinated geometry'.

Earlier, the education ministry decided to provide grades to Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinees through assignment evaluation instead of holding examinations if the Covid-19 situation is not improved.

In 2020, the education ministry prepared HSC results on the basis of the previous SSC and Junior School Certificate results and published them. The year saw a hundred percent pass rate for the first time in Bangladesh.

All students from the primary to the secondary level were also promoted automatically. These students will be promoted this time based on their assignment papers. No grade will be given.