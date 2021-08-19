Applications can be made through GRC to 25 universities in the United States

GRC Services Limited has launched an online university application site (www.grcbangladesh.com) for Bangladeshi students who want to study in US universities.

Through this site, you can apply without any hassle to 98 universities, including 25 Tier One universities in the United States. Some of these universities are issuing I-20 without accepting fees. Besides, all the universities are accepting tuition fees after getting student visas.

Talking to the concerned, it is learned that the rate of students willing to study abroad is increasing at an increasing rate, said a press release.

To meet this demand, GRC Services Limited has been working relentlessly since 2013 to ensure easy admission with scholarships for Bangladeshi students in the best universities in the world. In light of this, even during the current epidemic, most universities are offering attractive scholarships for Bangladeshi students and are more welcoming than last year.

Through the GRC website, students can easily apply to the universities of their choice. You can submit the application fee with any bank and mobile banking service in Bangladesh. Besides, Bangladeshi students are now getting the opportunity to live in the United States permanently after finishing their studies. Because now most of the universities have STEM programs through which the students will get the opportunity to work for 2-3 years after the completion of the program. In addition, if a student gets a permanent job contract during this period, the student will be eligible for permanent residency.

"During this pandemic, most of the Universities offering attractive scholarship for the Bangladeshi students and they are more welcoming than previous years. It is my immense pleasure to introduce GRC Services Limited to meet the growing demand of trusted and quality studying abroad service providers in Bangladesh, which will truly add value to the students who are aspirant to study abroad" said Mohammad Mozammel Haque Titu, Managing Director of GRC Services Limited working in this field since 2013.

He also said, "We have entered into agreements with 25 Tier One University authorities in a few steps. In all, we have agreements with a total of 98 universities. Students who apply through our site also receive the highest percentage of scholarships. There are also many more facilities for students.

GRC prepares students to meet the requirements of the Universities and students can pay their application fees from home through the website of GRC as it accepts all sorts of bank and mobile financial services he added.