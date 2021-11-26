33% students pass Buet admission test

The results of the admission test of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) in the 2020-2021 session has been published with a pass rate 33%.

Out of the 5,944 students who took part in the written examination 1,980 students passed successfully.

This year the number of seats is 1,215.

The results were published in Buet website and on the notice board on the university premises on Thursday night.

The preliminary selection had taken place on 20, 21 October from where the first 6,000 students were allowed to sit for the written portion of the admission tests.

The written exam took place on 6 November.

BUET has prepared merit list of the candidates for admission only on the basis of the marks obtained in the written test.