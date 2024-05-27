EC postpones polls in 19 upazilas due to adverse weather conditions

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

The Election Commission (EC) has postponed polls in 19 upazilas of Bagerhat, Khulna, Barishal, Patuakhali, Pirojpur, Bhola, Jhalokathi, Barguna, and Rangamati, said Md Jahangir Alam, secretary of Election Commission Secretariat today (27 May).

The polling in these upazilas was scheduled to take place on 29 May.  

Responding to a question during a press briefing at Election Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon, he said the number of upazilas where polling has been postponed could increase.

"If we receive more information about areas where the water level has risen, and polling stations have submerged, or roads have become impassable, then the vote in those upazilas could also be suspended," he said. 

Jahangir said that the suspension of voting was based on information and recommendations from the field administration.

"For now, we have postponed it. We will announce our decision regarding conducting the vote in these areas later," he added.

The upazilas where polling has been postponed under the Bagerhat district are Sarankhola, Morrelganj, and Mongla. Koyra,

Under Khulna district, polling in Paikgacha, Dumuria. Polling in Gaurnadi and Agailjhara upazilas under Barishal has been postponed.

In Pirojpur, polls in Mothbaria upazila have been postponed. In Patuakhali, polling in Patuakhali Sadar, Mirzaganj, and Dumki has been postponed.

Polling in Bhola's Tojumoddin and Lalmohan, Jhalokathi's Rajapur and Kathalia, Barguna's Bamna and Pathorghata, and Rangamati's Baghaichari have also been postponed. 

 

 

 

 

 

Cyclone Remal made landfall last night (26 May), wreaking havoc in parts of Bangladesh's coastal regions. 

As of filing this report, the cyclone has turned into a deep depression and is approaching Dhaka. 

