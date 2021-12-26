EC formation: NAP sits in dialogue with President

Bangladesh National Awami Party (NAP) has joined the dialogue with President Abdul Hamid to discuss the formation of the next Election Commission (EC).

A seven-member delegation led by NAP Executive President Ivy Ahmed joined the talks at Bangabhaban around 4pm Sunday.

Other members of the delegation are acting secretary Ismail Hossain, Presidium Member Advocate Abdur Rahman, Presidium Member Kazi Siddiqur Rahman, Organising Secretary Shafiq Ahmed Khan, Liberation War Affairs Secretary Parthasarathi Chakraborty, and Social Welfare Secretary Anil Chakraborty.

It is learned that the party will also put forward the demand for enacting new law for the formation of Election Commission.

According to the constitution, a law has to be enacted to form the EC, but the law is yet to be enacted even after 50 years of independence.

The president opened the dialogue on 18 December with Jatiya Party (JaPa), the main opposition party in the parliament.

Gradually the president will hold talks with the registered political parties before appointing the chief election commissioner (CEC) and other commissioners.

The president will hold talks with 31 out of 39 political parties registered with the EC.

The president has to form a new EC before the expiration of the tenure of the existing EC on 14 February, 2022. The new EC will conduct the next national election.

